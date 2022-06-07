Prey Will Give Viewers The Option To Watch The Film In The Comanche Language

It's hard to overestimate how popular the "Predator" series is, which means Dan Trachtenberg ("10 Cloverfield Lane," "Black Mirror," "The Boys") had his work cut out for him when tackling the highly-anticipated "Predator" prequel, "Prey." The film takes place 300 years ago on the land of the Comanche Nation and follows Naru, an impressive warrior who does all she can to protect her tribe against the threat of the alien predator. The titular alien being has tormented people for centuries, establishing a trend that only the toughest and most skilled can make it out alive. Producer John Davis previously declared "Prey" as going back to what made the original "Predator" film work, by centering on "the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force."

/Film's own Ben Pearson recently spoke with director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Jhane Myers about "Prey," and specifically about the usage of the Comanche language. Myers is Comanche and gave some incredible insight into how the film will be made accessible to audiences around the world. "That's really important to me being Comanche and working with our Comanche language department, also with working with Comanche language speakers," said Myers. "But just the fact that people will have a choice, the world will have a choice to listen to the whole film in Comanche is amazing."

You read that right. Audiences will have the opportunity to watch "Prey" in Comanche, and hear the characters speak as they would have 300 years ago.