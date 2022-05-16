Prey Teaser: The Hunt Is On In Dan Trachtenberg's Predator Prequel

2016's "10 Cloverfield Lane" still stands tall as one of the best and most thrilling original horror movies to grace the silver screen in the last decade or so, a feat that only becomes even more impressive when considering it was director Dan Trachtenberg's feature film debut. There are few things I love more than a filmmaker bursting onto the scene on the biggest possible stage and leaving the rest of us to look forward to what they might do next to follow up on such success ... but several years after the fact, we've still been waiting. Trachtenberg has taken to television in the meantime, helming episodes of "Black Mirror" (which, coincidentally, was just announced to receive a brand-new season), "The Boys," and most recently Peacock's "The Lost Symbol." But finally, the exciting storyteller is set to make his return to the big screen with another genre picture — which will once again involve some pesky extraterrestrials.

The "Predator" franchise had to be considered on life support after Shane Black's 2018 film, which (in)famously underwent quite a bit of studio interference on the way to its lackluster performance. In the aftermath of that setback, however, a fresh creative vision was needed to shake up the franchise in ways that it hasn't since, arguably, the 1987 John McTiernan-directed original. Excitingly, that meant bringing Trachtenberg on board for a prequel that would revolve around a much earlier period in Earth history: 300 years ago, to be precise. We've seen the fearsome Predators hunting hapless humans everywhere, from the jungles of Vietnam to the streets of Los Angeles, but much like its title would imply, "Prey" is set to change things up drastically by shifting the action to the Comanche Nation in America's Great Plains.

Today, the very first trailer has been released, giving eager fans an all-too-brief look at what this latest film has in store. Watch it for yourself below!