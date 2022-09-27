How Avatar's Remastered Re-Release Was Enhanced By This New Technology

Over the weekend of September 23, James Cameron's 2009 ultra-blockbuster "Avatar" was re-released in theaters with a brand new visual remastering. Some theaters might have advertised that "Avatar" was to be projected in 4K, but little else might have been revealed in terms of the remastering technicals. The new version certainly looks better, but the improvement did not involve any new animation or rendering. It was all thanks to a new kind of motion adjustment technology called TrueCut Motion. Thanks to a recent visit to Pixelogic studios in Burbank, CA, /Film was made privy to the fineries of TrueCut Motion, and what exactly a team of hard-working technicians were doing to improve the visuals of the already visually complex "Avatar."

To start with an analogy: Imagine it's the year 2006, and you still own a cathode ray tube TV. You have a DVD player, and all your favorite movies look great on DVD. Indeed, the Criterion Collection has optimized DVD technology so that it looks as good as possible on a CRT TV. Then Blu-rays hit the market and you are eager to check them out. You play a Blu-ray on your CRT TV, and, darn it, it doesn't seem to look much better than your DVDs. It won't be until you also buy a flat-screen, 2K digital TV that you'll notice a significant difference between DVDs and Blu-rays. All of a sudden, way more visual information is on your screen.