Avatar Rerelease Grosses $30.5 Million Worldwide, Reminding Us Why You Don't Bet Against James Cameron

Dammit, Jim, you did it again! After regaining the top spot as the highest grossing movie of all time from "Avengers: Endgame" thanks to a rerelease in China last year, James Cameron's "Avatar" is topping the box office yet again.

Considering his incredibly impressive track record consists of banger film after banger film, it shouldn't be that surprising to see the filmmaker behind "The Terminator" and "Titanic" reclaiming the throne as the Na'vi march (or fly) toward the possibility of starring in the first and only movie to hit $3 billion at the box office. And this is ahead of the four upcoming sequels rolling out over the next few years, which will undoubtedly baffle minds by raking in an obscene amount of money.

If you're wondering who those sequels are for (aside from Cameron himself), the answer apparently is the worldwide audience that contributed to the $30.5 million box office when Disney rereleased the 20th Century Studios film this weekend, after recently taking the film off of Disney+. Deadline reports that the 4K HDR version of the movie snagged the top spot in 50 global markets upon launch by grossing $20.5 million, 13 years after its initial release.