Here's Why James Cameron Trashed The First Draft Of Avatar 2

While the rest of Hollywood was going wild for superhero movies and shared universes in the 2010s, James Cameron was keeping his nose pressed firmly to the grindstone trying to figure out how the heck to make a sequel to his Oscar-winning, box office monster "Avatar." The easy answer is "You don't," but it's clear by now this sci-fi franchise is no mere cash cow for Cameron (well, okay, it's not just that) — it's his true calling.

Still, by the time the first of Cameron's four planned sequels, "Avatar: The Way of Water," arrives at the end of 2022, it will have been a whole 13 years since the original "Avatar" movie gave the world blue fever in 2009. As you might imagine, getting to this point has been a real stop-and-go process for Cameron. His initial plan was to direct a pair of sequels back-to-back and round out a trilogy, with the first of them dropping in late 2014. That is, until, Cameron decided to throw out his early draft for what would become "The Way of Water" and begin from scratch.

Not that it's hard to believe a reputed, ahem, temperamental director like Cameron would go to such extremes, but why, exactly, did he do that? Speaking to The Times UK (via Variety), Cameron said he'd failed to "crack the code of what the hell happened" to make "Avatar" such a hit. He elaborated: