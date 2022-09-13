Why Avatar Director James Cameron Believes 3D Is 'Not Over'

For the past several years, James Cameron's 2009 film "Avatar" has been a heated point of discussion in terms of cultural relevance. After its release (and subsequent re-releases), the film became the highest-grossing movie of all time (adjusted for inflation), praised for its visuals and world-building.

"Avatar" provided advances in filmmaking technology that became norms in the blockbuster landscape. One such focal point is the film's use of 3D technology, which was still something of a novelty for contemporary audiences at the time. "Avatar' used the technology to bring a whole new level of immersion to viewers as they experienced the world of Pandora. Of course, James Cameron is far from done with "Avatar," with several sequels lined up. The first, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is set to (finally) be released this December, 13 years after the original.

However, the announcement of multiple sequels has led to conversations about "Avatar" and its lasting impact, with some wondering if audiences have moved on.

If you were to ask James Cameron about the original film's lasting impact, it's the way "Avatar" uses the 3D format that he believes to be the film's most significant contribution to how blockbusters are released today.