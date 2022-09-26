Margot Robbie Created Real Art And Super 8 Footage For Amsterdam, And She Might Have Gone Too Far

David O. Russell's latest film, "Amsterdam," features an ensemble chockablock full of amazing talent. The all-star line up consists of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, and Robert De Niro.

Set in the 1930s, "Amsterdam" focuses on three friends who witness a murder and, as is generally the case in these crime drama-type of scenarios, then become suspects themselves. In the process of trying to clear their names, they accidentally uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Teasing the fact that the film is based on true events, one doesn't need to know the actual history to know that "Amsterdam" will be a whirlwind of a ride. Just based on trailers released, the chemistry between Bale, Robbie, and Washington is enough to make a person entirely invested.

The process of developing their characters as well as the subsequent bond between the three of them would need to be solidified in stone in pre-production. Knowing their collective body of work, from an outsider's standpoint, this wouldn't be a problem. The one concern that none of them could have planned for was going too Method in their approach and, as we would learn at the recent press conference for "Amsterdam," one of the stars might have gone too far in the preparation process for their role.