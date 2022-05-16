Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 May Set Sail With Margot Robbie In The Lead

The other potential solution Disney has been toying with is to simply reboot the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. After briefly courting "Deadpool" scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for the job prior to their formal departure in February 2019, Disney hired Ted Elliott (who co-wrote the first four "Pirates" movies) and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin (who, believe it or not, got his start co-writing Disney's silly NASA comedy "RocketMan" in 1997) to relaunch the series in October 2019. That would appear to be the other script Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned in his recent interview, aside from the Margot Robbie project.

In either case, it looks like Johnny Depp's days of playing Jack Sparrow are over. When asked if the actor would reprise his Oscar-nominated role, Bruckheimer said:

"Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

Look, I have absolutely no desire to step foot in the quagmire that is Depp's ongoing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard (you can head on over to Movie Web if you want to know Depp's feelings about reprising his "Pirates" role). I will, however, say the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have run the Jack Sparrow character into the ground, to the point where he had become a crude, unfunny caricature of the terrific antihero he once was in "Dead Men Tell No Tales." If this franchise is to have any chance of rescaling its early heights of success, it would do well to drop its baggage, Sparrow included.

Margot Robbie is currently starring in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" (on a side-note: I will never tire of writing "Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'"), which opens in theaters on July 21, 2023. We'll keep you up to date on her "Pirates of the Caribbean" film as more details are made available.