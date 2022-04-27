Amsterdam Footage Reaction: The Latest From David O. Russell [CinemaCon 2022]
David O. Russell is back with yet another star-studded affair. The film, "Amsterdam," (which was also being called "Canterbury Glass" for a hot second) boasts a line-up that includes f Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, and Robert De Niro. Russell's latest is a crime drama, and it's bound to feature his signature style. Whether you like that or not is, of course, a matter of preference.
We were on the ground at CinemaCon when new footage of Russell's latest appeared, and we have the details below.
Amsterdam
The footage begins with John David Washington and Margot Robbie saying the film's title: "Amsterdam." We then got a glimpse of Christian Bale, whose character recalled Dr. John H. Watson from "Sherlock Holmes" in terms of his appearance.
He's in a bad spot and looked like he had recently taken a heavy beating. We then got a sneak peek at Robert De Niro, who was seated with a dog in his lap. Washington, Robbie, and Bale's characters then proceeded to form a pact. They're people who save lives in times of war, like doctors. "Do me a favor," says Bale. "Try to be optimistic."
The footage also provided a glimpse at Chris Rock, who's among the many members of the film's supporting cast. He made a crack about how he and Washington's characters are the ones who'll really get into trouble, seeing as they're both Black men and there's a dead white guy in a box in the room with them.
There will no doubt be more footage, and details, from the film released as the year goes along. For now, "Amsterdam" is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.