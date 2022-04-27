Amsterdam Footage Reaction: The Latest From David O. Russell [CinemaCon 2022]

The footage begins with John David Washington and Margot Robbie saying the film's title: "Amsterdam." We then got a glimpse of Christian Bale, whose character recalled Dr. John H. Watson from "Sherlock Holmes" in terms of his appearance.

He's in a bad spot and looked like he had recently taken a heavy beating. We then got a sneak peek at Robert De Niro, who was seated with a dog in his lap. Washington, Robbie, and Bale's characters then proceeded to form a pact. They're people who save lives in times of war, like doctors. "Do me a favor," says Bale. "Try to be optimistic."

The footage also provided a glimpse at Chris Rock, who's among the many members of the film's supporting cast. He made a crack about how he and Washington's characters are the ones who'll really get into trouble, seeing as they're both Black men and there's a dead white guy in a box in the room with them.

There will no doubt be more footage, and details, from the film released as the year goes along. For now, "Amsterdam" is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.