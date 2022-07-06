Amsterdam Trailer: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington And Murder

I genuinely have no clue as to what's going down in David O. Russell's upcoming film, "Amsterdam," but the newly-released trailer looks rather intriguing. Weaving in history with fictional dramatization, "Amsterdam" follows three friends — Valerie (Margot Robbie), Burt (Christian Bale), and Harold (John David Washington) — who witness a brutal murder and immediately become suspects.

Everything about the film is insane, right from its huge ensemble cast to a one-eyed Christian Bale starring alongside comedian Chris Rock. The trailer hints at a series of murders that preceded the one featured at the center of the story. Set in the '30s, "Amsterdam" teases an unbelievable story unfurling into some kind of event in American history, although it is not quite specified what exactly they're referring to. But that only makes me love it more.

Check out the trailer for "Amsterdam" below.