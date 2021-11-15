Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film Has Higher Letterboxd Ratings Than Parasite

"All Too Well" stars Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things") and Dylan O'Brien ("Teen Wolf") as a troubled couple navigating a whirlwind romance that inevitably ends in heartbreak. The ten-minute version of the song plays throughout, silenced for an intense dialogue sequence between the pair. Fans of Swift know "All Too Well" as one of her most popular songs to date, making it a fitting choice for her foray into film. Swift worked on the film as both director and writer, marking the first time she's helmed a short film, but not her first time directing overall.

Taylor Swift has a long history of directing: she's been co-directing her music videos for over a decade now, starting with "Mine" in 2010 to "Me!" in 2019. She made her solo directorial debut with her video for "The Man" in 2020, and also directed and produced the feature concert film "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." So it seems that the 11-time Grammy winner has conquered the music world and is now coming for film. Might this be the time for an Oscar?

All things considered, it's not outside of the realm of possibility. "All Too Well" had its premiere at the AMC Lincoln Center in New York on November 12 and is now continuing its limited release at the theater. Given the runtime and theatrical release, the film does qualify for the live-action short category at the Academy Awards. Don't be surprised if the Taylor Swift chatter picks up around nomination time.

Will she actually go for it? Who knows. The important thing is, I get to write about Taylor Swift and it's totally justified because, ya know, it's film-related! "All Too Well" even has an easter egg that fans of "Stranger Things" will appreciate. Along with starring Sadie Sink in the lead, none other than "Stranger Things" director and executive producer, Shawn Levy makes a guest appearance.

Levy plays Sink's father in the film, and his daughters also appear as friends of the main character. The cinematic lore goes deep! If you feel the need to delve in, you can watch "All Too Well: The Short Film" below.