Christian Bale Drew Inspiration From A Classic TV Series For His Amsterdam Character

Bale has mentioned in the past that he often prefers playing villains to heroes, finding it to be an easier role to jump into. This may be why, according to the interview, he studied the facial expressions and mannerisms of Peter Falk's Columbo in order to prepare for his time solving a mystery on the silver screen.

When asked directly if "Columbo" was an influence, Bale was not shy. "Absolutely. Yes. Yes. His mannerisms! I studied him for sure."

Bale is known for taking on often physically transformative roles, often going to physical extremes to embody his characters. While he, thankfully, didn't remove his eye in order to physically replicate "Columbo" star Peter Falk's real-life glass eye, Bale surely went as far as he could to bring features of Falk's performance into his.

Frank Columbo, the main character in the 1960's detective television show "Columbo," is considered by many to be one of the greatest TV crime-solvers of all time. Columbo stood in direct contrast to most detectives in fiction up to that point. Up to then, when people imagined a fictional detective, they thought of high-class and highly educated figures like Sherlock Holmes. Columbo was different. He was a blue-collar detective with a face as wrinkled as his jacket. He didn't look the part, and people often underestimated him, but he always solved the case in the end.

With features like Columbo's one working eye as well as his overall inelegant and uncouth demeanor in contrast to his vast intellect, it's clear to see that Bale's "Amsterdam" character takes some amount of inspiration from Peter Falk's legendary character. One can only hope he proves as adept at solving mysteries as Columbo himself.