Nope Scores Highest Box Office Opening For An Original Movie Since Jordan Peele's Last Movie

Jordan Peele's done it again: his latest horror movie "Nope" debuted in theaters this weekend, and its opening box office haul is the highest of any original film since Peele's last impressive project, 2019's "Us."

"Nope' brought in $44 million this weekend, and with a $68 million budget that means it's on track to at least break even when factoring in the cost of marketing. Though it debuted in a handful of other countries this week, the film's release date was pushed back to mid-August in many parts of the world, including major markets like the U.K., France, South Korea, and Australia. Peele's films have so far made the lion's share of their money (around 70% for both "Us" and "Get Out") at the domestic box office. Both of those movies also had later releases overseas, and it's possible that this staggered approach is hurting their international box office potential.

Like "Us" and "Get Out," "Nope" is an original story written, directed, and co-produced by Peele through his studio, MonkeyPaw Productions. The movie's premise was left relatively vague by the trailers, which teased a story about ranchers and also aliens. Original screenplays are always more of a gamble for Hollywood studios: that's part of the reason why it feels like so many big-budget productions are adaptations of existing intellectual properties. Peele's horror films are often completely original standalone stories, which is part of the appeal, but also part of the risk.

"Nope" is a pretty modest-budget sci-fi horror film — the kind of independent, mid-range project that is rapidly disappearing. With movie budgets (including Peele's) getting bigger and bigger all the time, the viability of original stories created for the screen is looking more and more bleak. Thankfully, a few major players are fighting to keep the mid-budget original movie alive.