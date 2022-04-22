Everything Everywhere All At Once Box Office Proves There Is Still An Indie Audience After The Pandemic

The world premiere of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at SXSW was extremely well-received, and after its debut in theaters, the graph has only been on an upward-spiraling rise. So much so, that the domestic gross of the film has surpassed Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," which enjoyed a $17.3 million run, along with Wes Anderson's ensemble film, "The French Dispatch," which grossed $16.1 million.

The appeal of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is not hard to dissect, as the film successfully delves into a multiverse setting, while taking a hilarious, heartfelt approach via a plot woven together by impressive action and stellar performances. This is exactly the kind of film one needs to experience during the pandemic era, and while statistics show that it appeals to the 18-34 demographic, I would argue that "Everything Everywhere All At Once's" appeal is much broader and wider. Indie offerings steered to a younger demographic has been a part of A24's marketing plan for quite some time, given the success of horror projects like "Midsommar" and "Ex Machina" among the youth.

If one were to delve deeper into the film's performance on a local level, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" brought about a solid gross of over $268K in the AMC Burbank circuit, while grossing over $224K at Lincoln Square in NYC. The steady popularity of the film has also lined up more IMAX screenings, at least on the domestic level, hence, one can expect more large-format screenings of the film in the upcoming weeks.

Cinépolis VP of Film, Joe Garel, talked about how the success of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a "win for independent cinema (via Deadline):"

"The movie is doing fantastic business for audiences who are looking for something different to see. This is an arthouse film that has crossed boundaries and gone commercial. It's a win for independent cinema and shows there is an audience out there to see different films. I hope we see more product like this going theatrical, giving more incentive for the audiences to come back in full force."

Here's hoping that we get to experience more indie films that go commercially big, the way "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is currently in theaters.