Why Daniel Radcliffe Missed Out On Being In Everything Everywhere All At Once

Despite missing out on a Daniels reunion, Radcliffe can currently be seen in theaters playing a treasure-hunting billionaire in "The Lost City" and revisiting his old Wizarding World pals in the HBO Max streaming special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts." In an interview with Empire about his recent projects, he admitted he came very close to re-teaming with Daniels on "Everything Everywhere All At Once" before having to bow out due to a play. That said, he's more than happy to see how well the film is doing without him:

"I'm so excited. It's the best. At one point they were trying to get me in for it, and I was doing a play, so I could not be there, which I'm still gutted about. They are probably the only people in the world that I would say yes to doing a movie of theirs without even seeing the script. If they want me in something, I know that it will be for a reason and that if they're making something, it's because they have found something amazing to make. So yeah, I would follow those guys to the ends of the earth, really."

Every the busy artist, Radcliffe only just barely finished filming his role as world-famous music parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic in the Roku Channel biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." In a separate interview on the Empire Podcast, he also revealed he's written a script that he wants to try his hand at directing, before warning it's still a ways off:

"I've got an idea for something that I have written. I'm hopefully going to direct. It will be in a couple of years' time, because the next 18 months at least are pretty much accounted for already..."

Will he have time for a reunion with Daniels between now and then? The directors have yet to reveal their plans for the future (best to give them a moment to breathe first), but if there's anything their career has proven so far, it's that you never know exactly what they're going to get up to next.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is now playing in theaters.