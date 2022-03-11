Weird Al Announces His 'Oscar Bait' Biopic Has Wrapped

Jamie Foxx. Rami Malek. Reese Witherspoon. What do they have in common? They were all in "Short Term 12" each won an Oscar for portraying a real-life music superstar. Now, it's Daniel Radcliffe's turn to go for the gold with "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story," a biopic about the mind behind such genre-defining tunes as "Like a Surgeon," "The Saga Begins," and "Tacky" that's headed to The Roku Channel. The real Weird Al is producing and co-wrote the movie, which promises to be a no-holds-barred account of his life so far, including his "torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

Yes, in typical Weird Al fashion, "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story" sounds less like the next "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more like a parody of "Bohemian Rhapsody" and other painfully-formulaic Hollywood musician biopics that have still managed to snag their stars the Oscars they were aiming for. And while it remains to be seen if the film amounts to much more than a longer version of the 2013 Funny Or Die "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" trailer (which, like the new movie, was directed by Eric Appel), it seems we may be getting the answer to that question sooner than later.