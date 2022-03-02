Some Major Stars Are In Competition To Star In The Madonna Biopic

Sources close to the film told THR that auditions have been especially intense, with some actresses stuck in the process for months. The wild audition schedule includes hours of choreography sessions both with Madonna's choreographer and Madonna herself, on top of singing with Madonna, and reading lines with Madonna.

I cannot imagine how stressful it must be to sing and dance like Madonna in front of Madonna, who is still very good at both of those things. I mean, imagine voguing in front of Madonna ... for 11 hours. That's probably not how that worked, but still! Everything around this story is very hush-hush, but it sounds like even when the audition process is over, the chosen actress will be staring down the barrel of even more training before filming starts. Just cast Madonna, Madonna! Let these women go home!

Besides Madonna, who is involved in so many aspects of the project, the unnamed biopic will be produced by Amy Pascal, co-written by Erin Cressida Wilson ("Secretary"), and distributed by Universal. Despite the intensive auditioning process, the film is still in the early stages, with an unfinished script that may or may not culminate at Madonna's 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour.

Whatever happens with this project, I'm sure it'll be a chapter in someone's tell-all memoir. I can see the pages now.