Piano Man: Billy Joel Is Getting The Biopic Treatment With New Film

Before anyone gets too excited, the report also contains a bit of a downer.

Although the biopic is set to tell the story of Joel's early years, from his days in a Long Island cover band in the '60s to his big break in 1972, the reps for the award-winning artist and star of "Oliver and Company" say that he is not involved with this project, and no music, likeness, or life story rights will be granted to the production. Instead, Jaigantic has acquired the life rights to Irwin Mazur, Joel's first manager who signed him when he was just sixteen years old. They worked together from 1965 to 1972, the year before the hit album and song "Piano Man" was released.

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like it might be a little difficult to do a Billy Joel biopic without the man's music or likeness. Actually, they might be able to get away with not using his music since the time period that they're focusing on saw him performing in cover bands, but will they even be allowed to use his name if likeness and life story rights are off the table? Does the main character of this movie have to be called Joel Williams, with a plot merely inspired by Billy Joel?

In the end, the story will likely focus on Mazur's life. But if that's the case, then why announce it as a Billy Joel biopic?