Lucy And Desi Trailer: Amy Poehler Tells The Story Of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz

In case you haven't had your Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz fix yet with "Being the Ricardos," tap into the new trailer for "Lucy and Desi," a documentary film about the couple directed by Amy Poehler. A comedy legend highlighting comedy legends? Sounds about right.

The "Lucy and Desi" trailer was released today, and it allows us an intimate and insightful sneak peek into the film, which includes both archival footage and present-day interviews. According to a press release, the movie "explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz." Here's more:

"The film examines the love [they] had for each other and how it led to one of the most influential shows in the history of television, I Love Lucy. When Lucille was finally granted the opportunity to have her own television show, she insisted that her real-life spouse, Desi, be cast as her husband. Defying the odds, they re-invented the medium, on the screen and behind the cameras."

Perhaps the coolest thing about the film is that it features interviews with some of the folks closest to Lucy and Desi, including their children Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr. It's also worth noting that the siblings were executive producers on Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos." Considering how that film has been received, it will be interesting to see their participation in this movie, which seems to be more in line with presenting things as they were rather than a glossy fictionalized account. After all, it is a documentary. The doc will also feature conversations with longtime comedy titans Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, and Bette Midler, a line-up almost more exciting than the prospect of hearing from the Arnaz children. These folks are Lucy and Desi's contemporaries, and it will be really special to see how they contextualize these two powerhouse careers.

The documentary premiered virtually in the Premieres category at Sundance in January. It was written by Mark Monroe, who will also produce alongside director Amy Poehler, Michael Rosenberg, Justin Wilkes, Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Nigel Sinclair.

"Lucy and Desi" will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime on March 4, 2022. Watch the trailer below.