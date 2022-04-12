Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About The 'Lovely' Harry Potter Reunion Special

Time played a seminal part in Radcliffe's feelings towards the "Harry Potter" reunion, as he expressed how he is currently in a space that allows him to revisit in a way that feels good. Despite the crushing weight of childhood fame and the risks of being typecast after playing the protagonist of multi-billion dollar franchise, Radcliffe has continued to challenge himself as an actor, taking on roles of a wide variety. From playing a farting corpse in "Swiss Army Man" to an eccentric billionaire in the recently-released "The Lost City," Radcliffe has embraced genres and roles that are interesting and offbeat (good for him, we stan).

Radcliffe went on to express how the reunion allowed him to connect with senior actors in the "Harry Potter" cast, and have honest conversations with them, which he could not quite do before, due to his age at the time of filming:

"Particularly with Helena [Bonham Carter] and Chris Columbus and Gary [Oldman], but then also people like the Phelps twins [James and Oliver, who play the Weasley twins]. That was an interesting one. Because, you know, we were very friendly on the films, but they were older. I was 11 when we started, they were 14 or 15, and at that age, that is a massive gulf. Now, we're all just men in our 30s, and that age difference flattens out in a really nice way. It was lovely to see everybody and see how everyone has kind of come out okay. It was something that made me really proud, actually, of all of us."

The problematic legacy of the franchise aside, it is heartening to see the cast get back together and talk about their individual experiences while reconnecting to one another after a span of many years, leading to a nostalgia-addled reunion.

Radcliffe is set to star as musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," which is now in production.