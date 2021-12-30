Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts Final Trailer: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Magic

All in all, "Return to Hogwarts" has the makings of a perfectly pleasant way to pass the time if you're so inclined. Less pleasant, however, is the storm cloud hanging over its head in the form of Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling (who will not show up in the special) and the anti-transgender sentiments she's been publicly expressing for much of the past two years.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint have all spoken out against Rowling's transphobic statements in some way or another by this point, as have "Harry Potter" actors like Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch (among others), "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" star Noma Dumezweni, and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" franchise lead Eddie Redmayne. All the same, with Rowling being actively involved in writing the "Fantastic Beasts" movies, Warner Bros. will have to navigate some treacherous waters when it comes time to promote the next entry in the Wizarding World's prequel saga, "The Secrets of Dumbledore," ahead of its arrival in 2022.

As for "Return to Hogwarts:" fans can decide for themselves if they would still like to check it out or if Rowling's behavior is enough to put them off all things related to the Wizarding World (even those she's been no doubt deliberately left out of) when it hits HBO Max on January 1, 2022.