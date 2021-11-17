Chris Columbus Wants To Release His Three-Hour #PeevesCut Of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

Have director's cuts gone too far? Do we really need multiple version of every movie? Does anyone actually want to see the pound sign Peeves cut of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone?" I mean, clearly yes because TheWrap wrote an entire article about it and #ReleaseThePeevesCut is a thing on Twitter, but someone has to ask the tough questions.

I mean, I'm all for directors flexing their artistic vision and creating something special for the super fans, the people who will eat up anything that even references their IP of choice, but sometimes there's a reason your favorite side character gets cut from an adaptation. It just seems like "Harry Potter" fans have been so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

If you read that paragraph and you have no idea what I'm talking about (and for some reason you really want to know more), let me fill you in. TheWrap recently interviewed "Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus about the original three-hour cut of the first "Harry Potter" movie and Columbus did not hold back. The three-hour cut isn't a secret, Columbus has spoken about it in interviews before and it was even screened for test audiences before the film's wide release, but this time Columbus seemed especially animated about the topic, saying he would love to see that longer cut released and added, "We have to put Peeves back in the movie, who was cut from the movie!"