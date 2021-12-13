Fantastic Beasts: The Secret Of Dumbledore Trailer Breakdown: Problematic World Gets A New Chapter

This is a difficult thing to write about. I have been a fan of the franchise from the very first book. I own a Ravenclaw scarf and phone case, and one of those wands that you can use to make things happen at Universal Studios Hollywood's Wizarding World. I stood in line for books at midnight with hundreds of children and their parents and wore my Ravenclaw robes as a bridesmaid in a Harry Potter wedding. I visited the set of the second movie in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, interviewed the cast, and took the London Harry Potter tour. I was heartbroken when author J.K. Rowling revealed herself to be a TERF. (To put it in its basic terms, that's a feminist who refuses to accept that trans women are women. She's gone way beyond the basic TERF level.) I'll leave her response linked, in the interest of information.

It hurts my heart to know that the person who created something I love so much excludes people I love so much in such an awful way. She doubled down today, and I can feel the Dementors coming for me just reading that tweet.

I'll break this all down for you now before this becomes a recipe blog post where you have to scroll for an hour to get to the ingredients list. I may have to remind you here and there about who this woman really is. You've been warned.