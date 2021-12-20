Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Trailer: A Proper Class Reunion

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has sent out the invitations and is getting ready to welcome back some of its famous alumni this New Year's Day on HBO Max. "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is ringing in 2022 by gathering franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, along with a whole host of famous supporting cast members, for a streaming special in the vein of "Friends: The Reunion." Now, a full-length trailer for it is here.

The movie that started it all, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (known as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" most places outside the U.S.), turned 20 in November. The week of its anniversary, director Chris Columbus said that he would love to reassemble the original cast and make a "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" movie, based on the two-part stage play. The play is set almost 20 years after "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and the second part of the film adaptation of that book came out in 2011, which means we're already halfway there.

Columbus also confessed that he's never seen the "Fantastic Beasts" prequels, which means he's probably not counting down the days until "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." If you're like him and would like to see adult versions of Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger — and you favor the "Harry Potter" series over "Fantastic Beasts" — then "Return to Hogwarts" might be just what the doctor ordered. Check out the trailer below.