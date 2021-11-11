Chris Columbus Would Love To Make Harry Potter And The Cursed Child With The Movie Cast

Columbus mentioned "Star Wars" and how J.J. Abrams revitalized the franchise, which is sure to make some viewers who were not fans of "The Rise of Skywalker" scoff. It seems clear from his context that, despite Harrison Ford's cameo in "Skywalker," Columbus is talking more about "The Force Awakens," which did help make "Star Wars" one of the great comeback stories of the 2010s. Before things started to unravel back to the disappointments and divisions of the prequel era, that is.

Like "Star Wars," "The Lord of the Rings," and "Game of Thrones," the "Harry Potter" franchise has already gone the prequel route with the "Fantastic Beasts" spin-offs. That series is helmed by David Yates, who directed the last four of eight "Harry Potter" movies. It kicked off in 2016 but has been plagued by release delays and controversies (surrounding Johnny Depp and creator J.K. Rowling), so that the third film, "Fantastic Beasts and The Secrets of Dumbledore," won't hit until next year.

Interestingly, Columbus said he's never seen the "Fantastic Beasts" movies, so maybe that's why he can afford to be so optimistic about "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The play picks up where the very end of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" left off, with Harry and his wife, Ginny (Bonnie Wright in the movies), putting their son on the Hogwarts Express. Will that train ever arrive in Hollywood in the form of a "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" movie or movies? The ball's in your court, Daniel Radcliffe.