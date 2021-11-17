Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson Reuniting For Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts On HBO Max

Great news, Potterheads! For the first time ever, the cast from all eight "Harry Potter" films will reunite for a special 20th anniversary retrospective.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will feature the beloved trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint who first ventured to the magical school of wizardry on the big screen back in 2001. Other iconic stars include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, Filmmaker Chris Columbus, and more.

The retrospective event will honor the behind-the-scenes movie magic that went into creating the "Harry Potter" universe as well as celebrate the franchise's impressive legacy that is still held in the hearts of millions around the world. Check out the teaser trailer for the special below:

It's sort of surreal that it's already been two decades since J.K. Rowling's book came to life on the silver screen. It will be exciting to see the extensive cast gather to celebrate the anniversary of the first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which premiered 20 years ago on November 16.

The special will also feature all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations. Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics had this to say:

"It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least. This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later."