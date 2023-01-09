Avatar, M3GAN, And A Man Called Otto Kicked The January Box Office Off With A Bang

January has, historically, been a pretty bad month for the box office, even in the best of times. It was often used as a dumping ground for studios to release typically terrible movies, so expectations have usually been pretty low in the New Year. But this first weekend of new releases in 2023 gave us plenty of reason to be optimistic.

Yes, "Avatar: The Way of Water" led the way once again, topping the charts for the fourth weekend in a row and adding another $45 million to its total and sailing past the $1.7 billion mark worldwide. More importantly, James Cameron's blockbuster sequel dropped just 33.2% week-to-week and is holding like gangbusters. It's here to help prop up a usually bad month. Fortunately, though, a pair of new releases in the form of Universal's "M3GAN" and Sony's "A Man Called Otto" both did far better than expected. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?

"M3GAN," directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by horror master James Wan, did well on making a sci-fi thriller for the TikTok generation, taking in a stunningly good $30.2 million, per Box Office Mojo. Heading into the weekend, estimates had it taking in $20 million on the top end. All of this against a mere $12 million budget? Blumhouse does it again! Expect a sequel to be formally announced any day now.

Meanwhile, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" rounded out the top three, and in its third week, took in $13.1 million. That is exceptional, as it marks just a 22% drop from the previous week. But the big thing is that the movie is now available on premium VOD, but audiences are still choosing to head to the theater. It sits at $197 million worldwide and will cross $200 million any day now. With a $90 million budget, this one should do well for Universal.