Avatar: The Way Of Water Passes $1.7 Billion At Global Box Office, Becoming 7th Biggest Movie Of All Time

Standing at around 10 feet tall, the Na'vi of Pandora have very long legs — and it looks like "Avatar: The Way of Water" does too. James Cameron's spectacular sci-fi sequel has held on to the number one spot at the box office in its fourth weekend (despite some scary competition from "M3GAN") by adding another $45 million in domestic ticket sales. This is a drop of just 33% from the previous week, per Box Office Mojo, and brings its running domestic total to $517 million.

$45 million is ahead of Saturday's projections from Variety, which had "The Way of Water" pegged for a $38 to $43 million fourth weekend. The box office has grown harder to predict amid the new post-pandemic landscape, where ticket sales have lagged and many studios have been pivoting to streaming-only releases and shortened theatrical windows. However, the marketing of the "Avatar" sequel as an expensive spectacle that should be seen on the biggest screen possible has proven to be a successful tactic for drawing moviegoers out of hibernation, and convincing them to splash out on premium formats.

Cameron has previously said that the gargantuan budget for "Avatar: The Way of Water" (which was shot back-to-back with "Avatar 3" and parts of "Avatar 4") means that the threshold for its success is becoming "the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." After less than a month in theaters it's already well on its way to that goal. According to BOM's stats for the highest-grossing movies of all time, "The Way of Water" is now in 7th place with a worldwide total of $1.708 billion, sandwiched between "Jurassic World" at #8 and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at #7.