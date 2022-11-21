James Cameron Calls Avatar: The Way Of Water 'The Worst Business Case In Movie History'

James Cameron remains one of the film industry's biggest technological innovators and a titan-level director that is obsessed with pushing the medium to its limits. What makes him truly great as a populist filmmaker is that he always knows how to properly sell a humane story that makes full use of that ambitious appetite for cutting-edge technological prowess.

His career is long and critically acclaimed, but for my money, there's no better embodiment of Cameron's wacky and imaginative vision for the future of cinema than his 2009 blockbuster, "Avatar." It went on to make $2.7 billion in the box office, whisking viewers away into the world of Pandora through IMAX 3D screens and the finest blend of live-action and CG animation that clearly stands the test of time — as this year's re-release box office numbers prove.

This December, Cameron finally makes his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been over a decade in the making, "Avatar: The Way of Water." With a runtime that's over three hours long, this cinematic epic will bring audiences back into the world of Pandora and also measure interest for three other sequels that Cameron wishes to make and finalize his overarching story of humankind's relationship with the Na'vi people.

Interestingly, even though Cameron is one of our most esteemed living filmmakers, his chances of franchising "Avatar" to his grand vision became more of a gamble than one would expect. This week, GQ profiled James Cameron and asked him about his return to the big screen and the long, complex road to creating "Avatar: The Way of Water," in which he describes his latest film as "the worst business case in movie history."