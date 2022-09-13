James Cameron Reflects On Why Avatar Has Endured With Audiences Around The Globe

Throughout the past decade, it's become a common internet trend to remark on how little cultural impact "Avatar" ended up having. A 2014 Forbes article remarked that although it was the "highest-grossing film of all time," it did not stick around in our minds to nearly the extent of director James Cameron's other blockbusters. "Five years later it is all but forgotten in the pop culture landscape," the article reads. This was among the earliest observations of this sort, but it certainly wasn't the last.

The reasons behind this line of thinking are understandable: the movie lacks characters who are as memorable as the ones in "Terminator" or "Titanic." And whereas Cameron usually focuses on the characters and emotions alongside the spectacle, with "Avatar" he seemed more interested in the impressive visual effects. It lead to a film that certainly looked nice, but didn't give us too much to think about.

But with SNL's 2017 Papyrus sketch and the teaser trailer for the sequel already amassing millions of views, it's become increasingly clear that "Avatar" has stuck with us. As much as we may act like we've forgotten about the first movie, there is a strong, growing general anticipation for "Avatar: The Way of Water," releasing in theaters on December 16 this year.

Cameron himself is not surprised. In a recent press conference attended /Film's own Bill Bria, the director speculated as to why the film has made a lasting impact. Among many things, he credits how unconcerned the movie was with the contemporary world of the late 2000s: