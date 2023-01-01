Avatar: The Way Of Water Is About To Break Even As Its Worldwide Box Office Total Reaches $1.38 Billion

There is once again bad news for anyone who decided to bet against James Cameron at the box office: "Avatar: The Way of Water" is on the verge of breaking even with a current global tally of $1.38 billion (per Variety).

If you're doing a double take at the idea that a movie can make $1.38 billion at the box office and still not be profitable yet, you're right in thinking that the bar usually isn't anywhere near that high, even for major blockbusters. Hollywood accounting is notoriously murky, but a general rule of thumb for a movie's break-even point is 2-3x its production budget (to account for the costs of marketing and distribution). The budget for "Avatar: The Way of Water" is rumored to be as high as $460 million. Cameron himself has been coy about the true number, only saying that the movie was "very f***ing [expensive]."

According to Variety's sources, the break-even point for "The Way of Water" is estimated to be around $1.4 billion — in which case, it's just a couple of million dollars away from being in the black. Cameron set the target even higher, saying that the sequel needs to be "the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history ... That's your threshold. That's your break even." A quick consultation with the list of highest-grossing movies of all time therefore puts Cameron's bar for success somewhere between $2.2 billion ("Titanic") and $2.06 billion ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens").