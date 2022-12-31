Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Holding Steady, With New Year's Weekend Box Office Expected To Match Christmas

Things are looking good for "Avatar: The Way of Water," as projections for its third weekend at the box office add another data point to the map of its trajectory. When the movie debuted earlier this month with a $134 million opening weekend (a huge number, but one that looks slightly less huge next to the movie's eye-watering production budget), we speculated that it wouldn't play like the average Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (front-loaded, with a fast drop-off after the first weekend) but rather more like the first "Avatar" movie: a modest opening weekend, but a strong hold at the box office for many weeks afterwards.

While the Christmas box office weekend was dampened by extreme winter weather, it looks like the holidays have overall been kind to James Cameron's long-awaited sci-fi sequel. Per Variety, "Avatar: The Way of Water" easily held the #1 spot on Friday with a $24.4 million haul, and is currently projected to gross $66.8 million over the three-day weekend and $87.8 million over the four-day holiday weekend. That's on par with the Christmas numbers ($63.3 million over the three-day weekend, $95.6 million over the long weekend), which means "The Way of Water" could be looking at a rare zero percent drop in its third weekend at the box office.

The original "Avatar" also debuted the weekend before Christmas and dropped just 1.8% in its second weekend, and 9.6% in its third. "The Way of Water" had a steeper initial drop of 52.8% between the first and second weekends, but that's still relatively low for a blockbuster these days. At this point there's little doubt that the sequel will break even; if these projections hold, it will pass $445 million domestic by the end of the long holiday weekend, and it already whizzed past the $1 billon worldwide mark after just 14 days. But will its legs prove strong enough to swim through the chilly waters of January and February?