Avatar: The Way Of Water Swims Past $1 Billion At The Box Office In Just Two Weeks

For theaters, this is a welcome treat as the post-summer slowdown at the box office was absolutely brutal this year. But for Disney, who is now in control of the "Avatar" franchise following the acquisition of Fox in 2019, the question remains as to whether or not they can actually turn a profit from the movie.

While budget figures have not been nailed down, they range anywhere between $350 million and $450 million, which would make it the most expensive movie ever made. Not accounting for any percentage of the box office that Cameron or the actors may have in their deals, when factoring in marketing, the break-even point could be around $1.3 billion. Depending on the talent deals? It may well be closer to $1.5 billion. Without hard numbers, it's hard to say.

For what it's worth, Cameron himself has said it needs to become one of the biggest movies ever to break even. That being the case, the movie still has a long way to go before it can roundly be considered a success. The good news is that there is no major blockbuster competition until "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February.

The other remaining question for Disney has to do with "Avatar 3." Yes, "Avatar" made close to $3 billion, standing at $2.92 billion worldwide. But did "The Way of Water" satisfy audience curiosity? Will "Avatar 3" make less than this latest entry? Or will it build on momentum and do bigger business? It's hard to say, but since the movie is already nearly finished, it'll be hitting theaters no matter where "Avatar: The Way of Water" actually ends up. "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5," however, are not yet guaranteed.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is in theaters now.