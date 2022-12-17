Avatar: The Way Of Water Heading For $130 Million Box Office Debut, Or Enough To Buy 6.5 Kilos Of Unobtanium

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the first feature film directed by James Cameron in more than a decade. The last blockbuster he made was "Avatar," which is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time (despite a brief upset). Cameron gave himself a pretty tough act to follow.

Earlier projections for "Avatar: The Way of Water" had it pegged for a $150 million plus opening weekend, but The Wrap reports that it's now looking at a $130-135 million debut, based on its opening day take of $53 million. Factoring in foreign markets, "The Way of Water" is expected to gross around $300 million worldwide by the end of the weekend.

There are a few caveats here that mean opening $15-20 million below projections isn't as bad as it sounds. The last decade or so of blockbuster movies has deepened the idea that the opening weekend is everything, since the franchises that dominate the yearly charts (i.e. the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars) tend to be very front-loaded. That's because there's a particular fear of plot points and cameos being spoiled, and also a fan culture where opening weekend showings are a big event.

Yet not all movies follow this pattern. This year, "Top Gun: Maverick" opened at $126 million — a very high number, but below "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." It went on to outdo both of those movies, though, with long legs carrying it for months and months at the box office to a still-running total of $1.48 billion worldwide, as of the time of writing. With "Avatar: The Way of Water," we can expect to see something similar.