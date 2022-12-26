Avatar: The Way Of Water Sails Past $850 Million Worldwide In Second Weekend At The Box Office

It has been a cold Christmas for many across the United States and Canada, where a prolonged winter storm left almost 1.5 million people without power and resulted in several dozen deaths. The weather outside is frightful, and many people have chosen to remain home (where the fire is so delightful), rather than venturing out to see the latest James Cameron title. And yet, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has nonetheless added another $64 million to its domestic box office total over the holiday weekend, and crossed the $850 million mark worldwide in just 10 days, per Variety.

Including Monday's numbers, which brought the four-day weekend total to $90 million, "The Way of Water" now stands at $287 million domestic; global numbers take longer to pin down, but Box Office Mojo is reporting that its worldwide total stands at $881 million, while other sources say it will pass $900 million by the end of Monday.

As I mentioned last weekend, the real test will be how it performs in the coming weeks, seeing as the record-holding box office performance of the first "Avatar" movie was a marathon rather than a sprint. "Avatar" also had to battle through a winter storm back in 2009, but nonetheless grossed $75.6 million in its second weekend as Christmas audiences flocked to see it — a drop of just 1.8% from its opening weekend.

As Cameron himself has acknowledged, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is being tested in a very different box office landscape compared to the first movie. Theatrical releases have been struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, in part due to the rise of streaming and the shortening of theatrical windows. But while the second movie in Cameron's outer space saga doesn't have the same hype surrounding its use of 3D, it does have a solid "A" CinemaScore from audiences and "Certified Fresh" score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Speaking as someone who didn't care much for the first movie, "The Way of Water" is vastly better, with a less predictable story, a cast of plucky-yet-endearing kids, and a friendly space whale.