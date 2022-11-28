Strange World, The Fabelmans, And Devotion All Bombed Big Time At The Box Office

It was a big weekend at the box office as several major movies entered the fold to get in on the Thanksgiving holiday. In some cases, that worked out well, with Netflix testing the theatrical waters and scoring with "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." But, it pains me to say, for the most part, it was brutal for the weekend's newcomers. Disney had an all-timer of a flop with "Strange World," while Steven Spielberg suffered a massive disappointment commercially with "The Fabelmans," and Sony quietly dropped a bomb in the form of "Devotion." It was, all things considered, a brutal holiday for Hollywood.

Starting with "Strange World," Disney's original animated flick tanked incredibly hard, earning just $11.9 million over the weekend and, as of this writing, $27.8 million worldwide. It debuted to a downright abysmal $9.2 million overseas and, with a budget said to be anywhere between $135 and $180 million, this is going to lose a lot of money for the Mouse House. Case in point, early estimates point to Disney taking a $100 million loss over the theatrical release. This is perhaps the biggest animated bomb in Disney's history.

It's a brutal result and one that comes after nearly three years of Disney relegating animated films such as "Raya and the Last Dragon," as well as several major Pixar releases, to Disney+. Did that hurt the value of Disney animation theatrically? I'm not here to speculate recklessly but it doesn't look good. This is the biggest animated flop the studio has experienced since "Treasure Planet," which happened almost exactly 20 years ago. Poetry of the most undesirable order for a major movie studio, to be certain.