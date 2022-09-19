Here's When You Can Watch Bullet Train At Home

David Leitch's "Bullet Train" has chugged along to a tidy $222 global box office take, a surprisingly profitable accomplishment these days for a non-franchise film. Adapted by Zak Olkewicz from the novel by Kōtarō Isaka, the action film sees Brad Pitt play an unlucky criminal known as "Ladybug" (everyone here has codenames), a man who's been largely out of his life of crime in order to work on himself. He takes a job to gather a briefcase from a bullet train, substituting for another hardened criminal, but things aren't what they seem–the train is full of assassins, everyone with their own motivation, and Ladybug gets pulled into a situation that's much deadlier than he ever anticipated.

It's a colorful, violent, well-choreographed ode to train-based violence, and like any well-managed bullet train itself, we know when it's arriving. That's right, we finally know when "Bullet Train" will come careening out of theaters and into your home, and it's sooner than you may expect.

Here's when you can watch Bullet Train at home.