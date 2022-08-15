Bullet Train Tops The Box Office Again, But Universal's Hot Streak Is The Real Story

In what remains the story of the year, "Top Gun: Maverick" actually increased by nearly 2% this weekend with $7.15 million, narrowly missing out on the number two spot in its 12th week of release. It simply cannot be emphasized enough how much this kind of thing just does not happen. $1.37 billion worldwide and counting. Expect Paramount to beg Tom Cruise to come back for "Top Gun 3" sooner rather than later.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" finished at number seven again this weekend with just shy of $4 million. At $72.1 million domestic, it's going to pass "Morbius" ($73.8 million) any day now in a kind of hilarious bit of irony for Sony. A modest book adaptation is going to make more domestically than its big, flashy superhero film. Make of that what you will.

A24 expanded the horror flick "Bodies Bodies Bodies" to nearly 1,300 screens and it earned $3.2 million, good enough for the number eight spot just ahead of "Elvis," which continued its amazing run with $2.5 million in the ninth spot. Budget figures for "Bodies Bodies Bodies" aren't available currently, but it doesn't look to be overly expensive, so this could be one that turns a modest profit over time.

Looking ahead to this weekend, we get Idris Elba fighting a big lion in "Beast" from Universal Pictures. That could be a dark horse and take the top spot away from "Bullet Train," but it's number should be somewhat modest either way.