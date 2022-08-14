Nope Has Finally Landed At The International Box Office, But It's Off To A Slow Start

The bad news was felt by horror fans around the world as it emerged that "Nope," the latest offering from "Get Out" and "Us" director Jordan Peele, would be getting a significantly delayed release in most major international markets. In the U.K. (where this writer is located), the film was originally slated for release on July 22, before being moved back three weeks to August 12 for reasons unknown.

This isn't the first time that overseas fans have had to wait for one of Peele's movies. "Get Out" released in the U.S. in late February 2017, followed by an international rollout in mid-March. But by the time "Us" came along, the lingering hype from "Get Out" made it one of the must-see movies of the year, and it benefited from a day-and-date release in many countries that helped propel it to its impressive $255 million worldwide total.

"Nope" also enjoyed the pedigree of Peele's name being on the posters, perhaps even more so, and the sense of mystery built up by the trailers indicated that this was a movie to see before its plot details were spoiled online. But if there was some intended strategy behind staggering its worldwide release, during weeks when there was little competition at the box office, it doesn't seem to have paid off. Variety reports that the movie's opening across 19 territories has generated just $6.4 million at the box office, noting some steep drops from the performances of both "Us" and "Get Out."