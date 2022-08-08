Top Gun: Maverick Sinks Titanic At The Domestic Box Office

It's no joke, Goose. "Top Gun: Maverick" has officially overtaken James Cameron's legendary disaster film "Titanic" as the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office. The action-adventure film has now earned $662 million in ticket sales to date, according to Variety.

The film has also overtaken "Titanic" as Paramount's biggest film in its 110-year history. That said, the beloved 1997 drama is still doing better than Tom Cruise's latest outside of North America as of now. "Top Gun: Maverick" has so far acquired $1.5 billion at the international box office, which brings its total revenue to $2.2 billion globally.

The blockbuster has been impressive all around, as the movie has also sold a similar number of tickets overseas as it has in the United States. The latest in the "Top Gun" franchise has grossed $1.3 billion to date without playing in China or Russia. As for some personal milestones for the iconic actor, "Top Gun: Maverick" is Cruise's first film to reach $1 billion at the global box office, as well as his first to surpass $100 million in a single weekend.