Strange World Is Expected To Lose Disney $100 Million In Its Theatrical Run

You know how the saying goes: If you build it, they will come. So when a studio does the exact opposite of "build it," well, I guess we can't be too surprised by the inevitable outcome.

The release of "Strange World" (you can read /Film's review by Josh Spiegel here) should've been cause for celebration. Not only is any project from the vaunted halls of Walt Disney Animation Studios worthy of our attention (especially at a time when animation as a medium struggles to receive its due), but doubly so for one that comes from such pulpy roots and features a bounty of family-friendly messages, too. Unfortunately, the animated film ended up making history for much less enviable reasons.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, "Strange World" debuted to a paltry amount of box office receipts after a noticeable lack of marketing. As the smoke clears, it's become apparent that the Don Hall and Qui Nguyen-directed movie didn't merely underperform the already-low expectations of $30 to $40 million. According to Variety, the final outcome will be much worse than that — after scraping together only $11.9 million domestically over the extended weekend, the theatrical run of "Strange World" is now expected to lose Disney upwards of $100 million. Toting a hefty $180 million budget (not including marketing costs, such as they were), the animated blockbuster would've needed to earn at least twice that figure in ticket sales to simply break even.

Read on for all the grisly details.