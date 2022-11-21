Here's Why Bob Iger Is Back At Disney, And Bob Chapek Is Out

There are two important aspects of this case that make Chapek's departure so damning. Firstly, Disney's Board of Directors chairman Susan Arnold thanked the executive for his contributions to the company in the statement released last night. However, she remained vague as to why exactly he was leaving in the first place, only talking about how Iger was the right choice for a new direction the company wanted to go in.

"The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period," wrote Arnold.

The second critical aspect is how Chapek's resignation and Iger's appointment were effective immediately. Typically, major executive decisions do not go into effect until at least a week before they are supposed to start — take, for instance, the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads of DC Films, which was announced a week before their tenures began after a months-long search. To have Iger thrust back into the position of CEO and Chapek ousted from that same position as soon as possible is unprecedented for Disney. It seems as if the Board of Directors wanted Chapek gone immediately due to the faulty business decisions he had overseen. This goes back to the company's most recent earnings call, which an insider for The Wrap recounted.

"After the last earnings call, I felt like the tide had turned against Chapek," the source said. "The tone shifted."