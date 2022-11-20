Bob Iger Is Returning As Disney CEO

We've got a late weekend bombshell, so buckle up. Bob Iger, the former CEO of Disney who helped see the company become an all-encompassing media empire like no other, is coming back. That's right, current Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek, who took over following Iger's departure, is now stepping down. Iger is going to be Disney's CEO once again effective immediately.

The news first started circulating online thanks to internal communications at Disney, but has since been confirmed by the company in a press release. /Film obtained the email sent to employees from Iger, which reads as follows:

"It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility—and, I must admit, a bit of amazement—that I write to you this evening with the news that I am returning to The Walt Disney Company as Chief Executive Officer. When I look at the creative success of our teams across our Studios, Disney General Entertainment, ESPN and International, the rapid growth of our streaming services, the phenomenal reimagining and rebound of our Parks, the continued great work of ABC News, and so many other achievements across our businesses, I am in awe of your accomplishments and I am excited to embark with you on many new endeavors."

Per Disney, Iger "has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term." So this time around, the CEO who takes over for Iger will, the hope is, be more prepared to lead the company.