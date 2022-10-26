Disney Is Done Buying Everything On The Planet, Says CEO Bob Chapek

Remember when Disney started to acquire and buy out tons of studios, and how that was supposed to be a huge deal in the entertainment industry? Sure, it ended up strengthening franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also resulted in some devastating closures and missed opportunities for out-of-the-ordinary media. Regardless of how you feel about Disney's dominance in Hollywood, it looks like those days are over. At least, if current CEO Bob Chapek is to be believed.

At the Wall Street Journal Tech Live 2022 conference on Wednesday, Chapek claimed that Disney is not looking to acquire any more networks or studios (via Variety). He believes the conglomerate has everything it needs right now to make the best media possible.

"We have the best creative teams, the best brands and franchises in the world," he told WSJ editor-in-chief, Matt Murray, at the conference. "We're quite happy to have the output level across our channels without having to be a buyer in the open marketplace."