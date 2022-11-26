Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rules While Strange World Bombs On Thanksgiving Weekend

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will win Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, but another film's losses are just as noteworthy as its wins. According to Variety, the Disney animated film "Strange World" has made just $11.8 million domestically since Thursday — an unusually abysmal opening for the company, though not entirely surprising given the virtually non-existent marketing. The sci-fi adventure flick isn't the biggest Disney animation flop of all time, but it's a weak opening for a film with what the outlet reports is a $180 million production budget.

While families apparently didn't warm to the Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White-led film, Ryan Coogler's long-anticipated "Black Panther" sequel did get a bump from viewers who decided to squeeze in a screening on Turkey Day or Black Friday. "Wakanda Forever" had an impressive $18.2 million haul on Friday which brings the first half of its four day weekend numbers to $26.3 according to Variety.

Now three weekends into its run, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has already survived the same fairly steep second weekend drop that has plagued other Phase 4 Marvel movies, but it's reportedly still on track to cross the $350 million mark domestically by the start of next week. "Strange World," meanwhile, will have a steep uphill battle towards recouping costs, though /Film's Josh Spiegel writes that the family film has indelible imagery and an "adventurous spirit" that is "genuine and thrilling."