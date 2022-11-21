Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Falls Hard But Remains Atop The Box Office

It was, at first glance, a somewhat unexciting weekend at the box office. Of course "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" repeated at number one. Naturally, the adult-skewing drama about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, did not perform very well. Yet, the genre film that was also aimed at adult audiences, "The Menu," did perform well. But when we look at the larger picture, it is all pretty fascinating. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?

"Black Panther" once again stayed atop the competition — rather easily we might add — with a $67.3 million haul in its second weekend, per Box Office Mojo. However, director Ryan Coogler's sequel did fall a pretty hefty 62.9% compared to its record-setting $181 million opening last weekend. That is on par with other recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels such as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." Phase 4 of the MCU has still been very successful on paper, but the declines have been steeper following the studio's big opening weekends, that much is certain.

Be that as it may, "Wakanda Forever" now stands at $546.2 million worldwide after just ten days in theaters. Considering that Chadwick Boseman is sadly no longer with us and the entire production had to pivot, leaving us with a nearly three-hour movie about grief without T'Challa in it, I'd call this a win. It was never going to touch the $1.3 billion cume of the original "Black Panther." But it still has a shot at around $900 million, and that's the envy of everyone else in Hollywood.