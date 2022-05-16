Doctor Strange 2 Reigns Supreme At The Box Office, Firestarter Flames Out

As mentioned, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sailed to an easy win this weekend with a $61 million haul, according to Box Office Mojo. As good as that is, it represents a 67.5% drop compared to last week's gigantic $187.4 million opening. And therein lies the real story. Yes, Marvel clearly remains damn near bulletproof at the box office and yes, with $688 million already in the bank worldwide (surpassing the original's total take), we're likely looking at a $1 billion-plus finish for director Sam Raimi's MCU sequel. But that drop can very much be viewed as a bad omen.

That ties with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (67.5% drop) and trails only "Black Widow" (67.8% drop) for the biggest second-weekend drops in MCU history. It's also not far behind "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which suffered a 69.1% drop back in 2016 in its second weekend. And we all know how that played out. Now, in the case of "No Way Home," that second weekend was contending with the Christmas holiday, as well as a fall from a record-breaking $260 million high. The drop becomes far less concerning when it was front-loaded, especially when your second weekend total over a holiday is still nearly $85 million. With "Black Widow," the movie ended up being released on Disney+ Premier Access while it hit theaters, which almost certainly accounts for the big drop. "Doctor Strange 2," meanwhile? The obvious culprit is less reassuring.

The movie has been met with reasonably good reviews but it carries a B Cinemascore, which is not great, especially since it's one of the worst for an MCU movie ever. There was no major competition this weekend, save for "Firestarter" which, as we'll discuss, did next to no business and wasn't really a factor. That leaves us to believe that word of mouth is not nearly as strong for this film as it has been for many other Marvel films over the last decade. Between "Multiverse of Madness," "Eternals," and the response to some of the recent Disney+ shows, we may truly be seeing the first signs of Marvel Studios struggling just a tiny bit under the weight of its own success. This is worth thinking about as we await the arrival of films like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" later this year.