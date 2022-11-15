James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Apparently Almost Done With Their DC Road Map Already

It's been a curious last few weeks for DC films, to say the least. Ever since the bombshell news that "The Suicide Squad" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn had teamed up with executive Peter Safran to take charge of Warner Bros.' superhero division of feature films, fans and observers alike have waited with baited breath to see just how their grand vision would unfold. After filmmaker Zack Snyder first attempted to guide the franchise through one all-encompassing story — one that alienated as many viewers as it appealed to — the subsequent years have been filled with a somewhat scattershot method of various directors being brought on and having to adjust on the fly. Between Matt Reeves, Todd Phillips, James Wan, and more, there are now several different continuities co-existing at the same time, leading many to seek a unifying voice that could help the new DC Universe truly compete with its Marvel Studios rivals.

Well, that day is now closer than ever to coming to fruition, if Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav is to be believed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CEO spoke at an annual technology investor conference hosted by the Royal Bank of Canada and revealed that the freshly installed duo of Gunn and Safran are "coming close to the end" of completing their official plan for the future of DC films. That comes in the form of a "bible," which THR defines as "an entertainment term for a document roadmap that outlines key characters and plot points" that may actually live up to Zaslav's (rather premature) vision of a "10-year plan" for the superhero series.

