M3GAN Slays At The Box Office With $27 Million Debut, But Avatar: The Way Of Water Keeps The Crown

James Cameron might want to put up extra security around his house, because M3GAN isn't the type of girl who likes being put in second place. Has Jake Sully ever spawned a viral dance craze on TikTok? I don't think so.

Still, M3GAN has every reason to be happy about her opening weekend box office. According to Variety, the evil doll horror movie from director Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") and screenwriter Akela Cooper ("Malignant") is on track for a $27 million domestic debut after grossing $11.7 million in ticket sales on Friday. The updated estimate far outstrips yesterday's projections, which had "M3GAN" pegged for a $17-20 million opening. While we won't have final weekend numbers for a couple more days, this is an important reminder not to underestimate ... her.

Despite the fresh competition, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has held on to the number one spot in its fourth weekend, with Variety estimating that Cameron's sequel will add another $35 to $43 million at the domestic box office. That would mark a drop of 33-45% from the previous weekend, but with a running total of $1.56 billion, "The Way of Water" is already in the safe zone. Cameron himself said that the movie will "easily" pass its break-even point this week, joking that it "looks like I can't wiggle out of [making the sequels]."