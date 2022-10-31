Smile Is Now The Biggest Original Horror Movie Of The Year At The Box Office

Perhaps not surprisingly, Halloween weekend was pretty good for horror movies. Famously, the weekend that precedes All Hallow's Eve is not generally a huge moneymaker, as people tend to have other things going on. In any event, Lionsgate took their shot by releasing the exorcism flick "Prey for the Devil," which ended up having to settle for third place with just $7 million. But the big story is that director Park Finn's "Smile" has become the little movie that could, as it is now the highest-grossing original horror film of 2022. That is no small thing.

"Smile" added $5 million to its domestic total, finishing in fourth place in its fifth weekend. It has been the hit of spooky season thus far and now, Paramount's latest has earned $92.3 million domestically to go with $93.6 million internationally. That brings its grand total, as of this writing, to just shy of $186 million worldwide. That officially puts it above Jordan Peele's "Nope" ($170.8 million) to become the biggest original horror movie of the year. Finishing above Peele's follow-up to "Us" is one heck of a claim to fame for Finn, as this represents his feature directorial debut.

What is perhaps most incredible about this film's success is that it was originally supposed to go directly to Paramount+. This could have been a streaming hit and nothing more. Yet, Paramount wisely opted to pivot after positive test screenings. Now, they have a movie that is probably going to make $200 million against a mere $17 million budget. That's the good s*** right there. And it means Parker Finn's next movie is probably going to be in high demand.